The Usos returned to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The main event of tonight's show saw Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin doing battle with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, who will face Bryan at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, attacked Bryan towards the end of the match and then disappeared. That allowed Ziggler and Corbin to attack Reigns and bring him in the ring with a chain for another dog food bath. The Usos hit the ring to make their returns and made the save.

SmackDown went off the air with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso standing tall with Reigns in the ring while Ziggler and Corbin recovered from a double suicide dive at ringside.

The Usos had been away from WWE TV since July after Jimmy was arrested on DUI charges. He was found not guilty of those charges back on Wednesday, December 18. It was reported back in late December that the WWE creative team had been instructed to start coming up with ideas for The Usos' returns. They were scheduled to return during the SmackDown FOX premiere and 20th Anniversary special back on October 4 at one point, but the return never happened.

It was reported back in late December that the brothers were slated to remain on the RAW brand, but it looks like they will be moving to the SmackDown roster after tonight's show. The Usos are currently listed on the RAW roster on the WWE website, but they do not have a brand listed on their individual Superstar pages.

Tonight's SmackDown also saw Sheamus and John Morrison return to regular TV. You can click here for details and shots from Sheamus' return, and you can click here for the same on Morrison's return.

Stay tuned for updates on what WWE has planned for The Usos. Below are a few shots from tonight's returns on the first SmackDown of 2020: