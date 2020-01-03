Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison returned to regular WWE TV during tonight's SmackDown episode on FOX.

Tonight's SmackDown saw The Miz snap and attack SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston after losing a singles match to him. Cathy Kelley later tried to get comments from Miz but Morrison answered when she knocked on Miz's locker room door. Morrison said Miz has nothing more to say tonight, and that was it to end the segment.

As we've noted, Morrison recently signed a new five-year deal with the company after leaving in 2011. It looks like he will be on the blue brand moving forward.

Morrison recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and took shots at Seth Rollins and other WWE Superstars. You can read our recap of that appearance by clicking here.

Below are shots of Morrison's return on tonight's blue brand show from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, the first SmackDown of 2020: