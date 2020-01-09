AEW Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks recently sat down with ESPN West Palm to talk about a potential partnership between New Japan and All Elite Wrestling.

Like AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho mentioned after Wrestle Kingdom 14, the "forbidden door" between the two promotions remains shut for now.

"Yeah that was just a rumor [about AEW and NJPW having a partnership] - nothing's happening. I think [Jericho] just did that to get the internet to talk a little bit more about the situation, but the door has not opened up at all," Nick Jackson said. "We wish them luck in what they are doing because like Matt said with NXT, a lot of our friends work in New Japan. Most of them are our friends; we have friends everywhere in the wrestling world.

"If something came along then we would be open, but nothing is happening right now."

While AEW and NJPW are not working together, they did plant the seeds for a relationship. AEW allowed the stipulation between Jericho and Hiroshi Tanahashi at last weekend's Wrestle Kingdom 14 to grant Tanahashi receive an AEW World Title match if he were to successfully defeat Jericho. Ultimately, Jericho defeated Tanahashi by forcing him to submit to the Liontamer.