As noted on Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away at the age of 75.

Triple H is another wrestler that took to Twitter to remember the former WWE Tag Team Champion and father of The Rock.

"A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time," Triple H tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash also remembered his time with Johnson.

"So sorry to hear about your Dad. He was always very kind to me. Hung out in Louisville when I was coming back from my torn quad. Laughed and he shared me his knowledge. Again sorry Dwayne," Nash tweeted to The Rock.

We will keep you updated on if Johnson's cause of death is released, and if any other notable wrestling stars pay tribute. You can click here for WWE's statement on Johnson, and you can click here for other wrestler/promotion comments on Johnson's passing, or you can click here to see the WWE NXT and AEW tributes & 10-bell salutes for Johnson as their Wednesday TV events.

Below are the tweets from Triple H, Nash, and a few other wrestlers:

I am so sorry @TheRock I can't imagine! Sending you & you're family all my love. I first met your father at a training seminar not long after I started. He came in as a guest coach for 1 of the days. He was so kind to me & beyond proud of you then. ?? — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) January 16, 2020

Tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio

We celebrate the life & career@wwe HOFer Rocky Johnson

A true pioneer & 1 hell of great babyface

Please any wrestler or fan wants to call in

Share a story

please do#soulman pic.twitter.com/No0GxBylRK — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) January 16, 2020