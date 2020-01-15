Triple H apologized to Paige for a joke he made during a recent media scrum last weekend. Triple H tweeted, "I've reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I'm sorry if it offended her or anyone else."

While speaking to media in the U.K., Triple H joked about her having children "she doesn't know of" when he was asked about the possibility of Edge and Paige returning to the ring.

"When you're talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn't want them to return?" Triple H asked. "I'm a fan, just like everyone else. Yeah, I'd love to see them step in the ring and compete. More importantly than that though I'd like to see them live long healthy lives.

"Edge has kids, you know, Paige - she probably has some she doesn't know of. [Laughs] Their health first, people first, this is all great, but at the end of the day, it's not everything."

The comments prompted Paige to tweet, "Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too."

Paige noted in an interview this week that Triple H reached out to her, and that she planned to have a talk with him about the matter.

You can check out the apology below:

I've reached out to @RealPaigeWWE to apologize. I made a terrible joke and I'm sorry if it offended her or anyone else. — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2020