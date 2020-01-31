On this week's episode of WWE 205 Live, Oney Lorcan made his return back to the purple brand. Lorcan ran down to help his former tag team partner, Danny Burch, after a post-match attack from The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari.

Lorcan has not competed on either NXT or 205 Live since October of 2019, after he announced that he requested his release from the WWE at the end of October. On December 6, 2019, Lorcan announced via Twitter, that he had signed a multi-year contract with the company once again. He worked the last set of NXT UK TV tapings and was on this week's episode.