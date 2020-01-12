- Above is the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II Pre-Show. Wrestling Inc. has live coverage of the event going on at this link.

- With WWE reconnecting John Morrison and The Miz on SmackDown, they have uploaded numerous episodes of "The Dirst Sheet" from 2008 featuring the duo. An example is below, and you can check out the rest here. Morrison will have his big return match next Friday against Big E.

- On this Monday's RAW, Seth Rollins and AOP will face Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and Big Show in a "Fist Fight." Rollins spoke to Cathy Kelley at Los Angeles when he was on the red carpet for the premiere of Dolittle, which features John Cena.

"We've all been in these for years in WWE, we just never called it a fist fight," Rollins said. "I prepare like I always prepare, I'm here on the red carpet, celebrating, doing what I do best. I don't really need to focus on what is a fist fight, or what isn't a fist fight. I'm the best professional wrestler on the planet. I guess that means I'm the best fist fighter on the planet, as well. So me, and my boys, AOP, we'll take care of business."