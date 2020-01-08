- As noted earlier this month at this link, former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella and her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev are engaged to be married. They revealed on Instagram that Artem popped the question back in November while they were in France, and Nikki said yes.

Above is new video of Nikki discussing the engagement for the first time on the official YouTube channel of The Bella Twins. Nikki indicated that the wedding won't be happening any time soon.

"I know I haven't done a vlog for you guys in a while," Nikki said. "I'm here now and I just wanted to say... I'm engaged! How crazy. I just wanted to say thank you all so much for all of your love, and support. It has meant so much to Artem and I, we see it all on social media, and it's just so amazing to celebrate love, and to spread love, and it's been a lot, even with the media, everything you guys have done, thank you so much.

"We just really feel loved right now and it's so good, and I'm going to wait for another vlog with Artem to talk details and all that fun stuff, and maybe I'll get Brie to teach me some stuff in the kitchen so I can become a better cook when I become a wife, right? Maybe? But yeah I definitely want to bring wedding planning to this channel and all that kind of stuff, but there's no rush. So that's not going to happen any time soon. I love you all."

- Samoa Joe and The Usos will be Corey Graves' guests on Thursday's episode of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast, which drops early in the morning. Below is the full announcement:

Samoa Joe and The Usos join this week's WWE After the Bell Samoa Joe and The Usos both returned to action last week. Let's see what they have to say about it. The trio will be this week's guests on an all-new episode of WWE After the Bell, where they'll lock horns with host Corey Graves for their first extended interviews since returning on last week's Raw and SmackDown. Find out how The Usos reacted to Roman Reigns getting covered in dog food and how Samoa Joe felt about his stint on commentary while he recovered from injury. Plus, Graves shares a story about Joe pulling off a physical feat he's never seen anybody else accomplish.

- Zelina Vega took to Twitter today and issued a warning to Rey Mysterio ahead of next week's WWE RAW episode. As noted, this week's RAW saw WWE United States Champion Andrade snatch Rey's mask off after Vega went down at ringside during their title match. Rey later attacked Andrade backstage and beat him down.

"Soo @reymysterio, I know you're mad about your mask but...I thought you were the GOAT?! You had to resort to a sucker punch to make yourself feel better? REALLY? You're setting a great example Rey... see you next week [winking face emoji]," Vega tweeted.

You can click here for the latest backstage report on Mysterio vs. Andrade rumors. Below is Vega's full tweet: