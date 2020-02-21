AEW and Cody Rhodes have announced that he is currently injured.

Cody took to Instagram this evening and posted a photo from his Steel Cage match win over Wardlow during this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT, noting that he suffered a small fracture in his big toe after nailing the big moonsault from the top of the cage. Cody said he's on a treatment plan and cleared for action.

He wrote, "'Long way down...' - small fracture in my big toe, but I'm on a treatment plan with @docwholifts_1 & CLEARED for action. @allelitewrestling @aewontnt #aew"

AEW then made a tweet that said Cody is cleared but "for action as tolerated."

"As first reported by @CodyRhodes on his IG account And confirmed by @DocSampson13. Due to Cody's foot hitting the mat after landing the moonsault, he has a: Non-displaced fracture of distal phalanx R great toe. His status: Cleared for action as tolerated," they wrote.

Dr. Michael Sampson tweeted from his own account and wrote, "With that moonsalt off the top of the steel cage there could have been worse injuries."

Cody is currently scheduled to face MJF in singles action at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday, March 29. Next Wednesday's Dynamite episode will be the Revolution go-home show.

MJF also responded to Cody's injury tweet and just used the "eyes emoji" as the caption.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see shots from the first-ever AEW Steel Cage, and you can click here to see Cody's post-match speech that took place after Dynamite went off the air.

Stay tuned for updates. Below are the related posts from AEW, MJF, Sampson and Cody.

