In the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite, Cody defeated Wardlow in the first-ever Steel Cage Match in AEW. Cody attempted to put his opponent away with Cross Rhodes, which he ended up kicking out of, so Cody climbed to the top of the cage and hit Wardlow with a moonsault that he did not kick out of.

After the show went off the air, Cody spoke with the live crowd, calling tonight's show "the best episode of Dynamite yet." He then thanked the venue and the AEW staff.

Cody recalled becoming a fan of wrestling at the age of eight years old when he went to watch his dad wrestle in Atlanta. Cody got emotional as he spoke about his dad, the crowd began chanting "Dusty."

"I didn't know I wanted to be a wrestler, but I knew 'I want to be famous, like he is,'" Cody said. "When I got into wrestling at 15, when I debuted in 2007, you guys were pretty hard on me. And I can't tell you how much I appreciate you being hard on me, it made me come back week, after week! Somebody asked me earlier if I was going to jump off that cage. In my home town? You bet your ass, I'm jumping off that cage!"

Cody then guaranteed AEW would be back in Atlanta.

