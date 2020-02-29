- AEW has posted the video for tonight's The Buy In pre-show before AEW Revolution in Chicago. The Buy In begins at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET. Wrestling Inc. is going to be live in attendance for the show and will provide updates via our Twitter account. We'll also have live coverage on the site, along with a WINC Podcast after the PPV.

- Arby's social media did a design of AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley before their big match tonight.

Are curly fries a member of the Inner Circle? Discuss.#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/LhYy1AMUrv — Arby's (@Arbys) February 28, 2020

- A few hours ago MJF gave his thoughts before going into tonight's match against Cody.

"I am the final chapter in Cody Rhodes' story. It's my turn now," MJF wrote on Twitter.

Cody had to take ten lashes from MJF, survive a Steel Cage Match with Wardlow, and not put his hands on MJF to get tonight's match against his rival.