Former English boxing Olympian Anthony Ogogo signed with AEW back in October and continues to train as he looks to make his way over to the States. Earlier today on his Instagram, Ogogo posted numerous clips of him working in the ring and noted he's waiting for his US visa to be accepted.

"Good things come to those who wait. GREAT things come to those who HUSTLE whilst they wait," Ogogo wrote. "I've been waiting months & months for my US visa to be accepted, I could've sat on my arse and done nothing, but if you know me you know I'm a grafter and I've used this time wisely. I've been grafting under an arch in East London.

"Learning the basics of the wonderful sport/business that is pro wrestling, at the finest wrestling school in Europe, the @london_school_of_lucha_libre. Learning from British wrestling legends @gregburridge & @vanderhorne and all the amazing young talent they are nurturing at LSLL (Keep an eye out for the next @willospreay). Thank you guys for having me and introducing me to what is to come, and thank you for giving me my first, of what I hope will be many, 'holy s---' chants."

AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has previously said Ogogo is the first developmental project for AEW.

"I'm thrilled about this signing. Anthony will be our first developmental project as a company. For those who followed his boxing career and saw his Olympic acumen, you'll be happy to see he's now applying that passion and work-ethic to pro-wrestling training."