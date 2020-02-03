The first-ever AEW mixed tag team match is set to air on this week's AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

As noted, the match was taped on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's recent "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise and saw AEW Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega team with AEW Women's Champion Riho to face Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. You can click here to read our report on how this was a tryout for the company as Omega wanted to bring more intergender action to AEW. The match reportedly featured a significant amount of male vs. female action.

AEW also announced three more matches for this week's Dark episode, which hits YouTube at 7pm ET on Tuesday night. Below is the line-up:

* Kenny Omega and Riho vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* Tye Dillinger and a mystery partner vs. Best Friends

* The Jurassic Express vs. Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss

* Shida Hikaru vs. Mel

You can click here spoilers, including who the mystery partner is.