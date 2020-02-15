- Above are the top five moments from this week's AEW Dynamite (results here) from Austin, Texas. The group included: MJF beating Jungle Boy, Dustin Rhodes challenging Jake Hager, Britt Baker's promo, Nyla Rose winning the AEW Women's World Championship, and Jeff Cobb's debut.

- Could we see Britt Baker taking on Shanna in the near future? Yesterday, Britt Baker tweeted out, "The AEW women's division. #rolemodel #dentist #MrStarbucks." She later received a reply from Shanna, "Nope. Not while I am a part of the AEW female division. There's being cocky and then there's being delusional. This one is [goofy emoji] lol gave me a good laugh tho."

AEW's Twitter has since retweeted their conversation and commented, "Portugal's Perfect Athlete vs. The Role Model?!"

?? Nope. Not while I am a part of the @AEWrestling female division. There's being cocky and then there's being delusional. This one is ?? lol gave me a good laugh tho. https://t.co/cwPWvgRNL9 — Shanna ??? (@Shannanjii) February 15, 2020

Portugal's Perfect Athlete vs. The Role Model?! ?? https://t.co/HRi9Gh94FO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 15, 2020

- As noted, Dustin Rhodes will meet Jake Hager (for his in-ring debut) at AEW Revolution on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Rhodes is looking to get some payback after Hager broke his arm by slamming a car door on it a couple months ago. Rhodes wrote to his opponent on Twitter:

"Work hard, be ready, and fear nothing! I'm here to fight #Jerichosb---h @RealJakeHager! You broke my arm and now I am gonna pluck your eyes out at AEW #Revolution Oh, and by the way Jake, I kick people in the balls, too."