This week's WWE RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA saw WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza return to defeat Cedric Alexander in singles action. Garza was attacked by cousin Humberto Carrillo before the match, but still managed to get the win over Cedric. Zelina Vega accompanied Garza back to RAW this week after bringing him to the show last week to deal with Carrillo and take out Rey Mysterio.

In an update, Garza is still a member of the NXT roster. It's been reported that he will remain on the NXT roster and that his current red brand work is not a call-up to the main roster. Garza is being used to keep the Carrillo program going while WWE United States Champion Andrade is serving a 30-day suspension for his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy. Garza worked weekend NXT live events in Florida and on the road, picking up wins over Arturo Ruas, Shane Thorne and Austin Theory.

Vega took to Twitter after RAW and commented on leading Garza to red brand success.

"Unlike other women, I don't feed off of a man's success.. I create it," she wrote.

As noted, Andrade will return from his Wellness Policy suspension on Thursday, February 27 at WWE Super ShowDown as he competes in the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. The other match participants will be AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, Rusev, Bobby Lashley and R-Truth.

Regarding Styles, WWE announced earlier this month that the leader of The OC is out of action indefinitely with a shoulder injury, so this could be his return from the injury. The hope has been that AJ will be ready to go for the WrestleMania 36 build, but this new match announcement for Super ShowDown indicates that they expect him to be ready before the month is over. We noted before that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson worked a WWE Main event match this week against Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. It looks like AJ was not with them.

Above is footage from the Garza vs. Alexander match and the pre-match attack from Carrillo. You can see Vega's full tweet below: