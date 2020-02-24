John Cena will be making his first WWE televised appearance since last July on SmackDown this Friday night. Cena is scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 36, and while he was reportedly set to face Elias, that plan has apparently changed.

Booker T shared his thoughts on his Hall of Fame podcast on who he believes should face Cena at the Showcase of the Immortals in Tampa on April 5th.

"Roman Reigns," Booker T said. "Roman Reigns being the guy now, John Cena being the guy who has put in so much time, one of the greatest WWE Champions in history. I know John Cena could pull it off, I know Roman Reigns could pull it off. I know that's a match going into it on paper that a lot of people on paper are going to say I don't know if I want to see this. I know also that both of those guys are shakespearean, both of those guys know the art of going out there and doing Romeo and Juliet."

"No matter what you think, at the beginning of it, it's not going to matter at the end of it, cause ur going to be going god dang it, you're going to say they got me again, these guys are good. For it to be perhaps the last time for these two guys, that's when you say man we're going to miss these guys when they're gone."

Cena's last match was on RAW on January 14th, 2019 which marks the longest non-injury related stretch of inactivity with WWE.

