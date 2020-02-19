On tonight's AEW Dynamite a lot happened in the women's division as Nyla Rose takes over as the new AEW Women's World Champion. Rose spoke with Tony Schiavone on the stage, saying she is going to be a one-time champion since nobody in the division is going to beat her.

From the back came Kris Statlander (currently number two in the AEW rankings) and Big Swole. Both stepped up to the champion, but were quickly separated by security and other referees. Swole and Statlander then eyed each other as a segment came to a close.

In related news, Britt Baker attacked Shanna during a backstage interview with Alex Marvez. Baker didn't appreciate Shanna talking trash on Twitter over the weekend. Shanna called Baker "delusional" with how much she thinks of herself. It's likely we'll see these two in the ring very soon.