On the latest episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves had his real-life girlfriend and WWE superstar Carmella as his guest. Their relationship has been covered on Total Divas, and Graves has spoken before about what it is like for his relationship with Carmella to be recorded. On his podcast, Graves and Carmella talked about "tattletale culture" where fans tag Carmella in Graves' tweets to try to get him in trouble.

"It's funny though being in the entertainment industry in anyway and with the culture being the way that it is," Graves said. "It's like this while tattletale culture almost. I'll say something ridiculous like a joke on television that I think is obviously absurd."

"Half the time I think it's hilarious like most of the time I'm laughing most of the stuff that you say," Carmella said. "It's hilarious.

"And they tag you to tell on me," Graves replied.

Carmella talked about how she is watching the what goes on TV and is not surprised to see or hear what Graves has said. She says does not have a problem with what Graves has to say on Twitter.

"As if I don't know," Carmella said. "You think I'm not gonna be watching the product and not know what you're saying. You're just saying it like in secret.

"It's funny like when you go on your Twitter rants sometimes and say things. Obviously, all of us are allowed to think and say whatever we want. It doesn't mean that because you say something I agree with it or vice versa, but you say one thing, and everyone comes at me, 'I can't believe you're dating him.' You know what, I admire the fact that you say these things and have an opinion and don't care what people think so screw everyone else."

Carmella also revealed a bad date story. She talked about a blind date she had before where she was caught leaving bailing while the date was in the bathroom.

"I went on a date with this guy, and it was like a blind date; I never met him. So I was there and was not interested at all whatsoever," Carmella said. "So halfway through the date, he went to the bathroom. I picked up the check because I feel bad that this guy was so lame. I just wanted to leave [and] picked up the check. As I was getting ready to go, I ordered an Uber, and I was walking out and he came out of the bathroom and caught me leaving. It was so embarrassing. I felt really bad, but I had to get the hell out of there."

"Caught leaving, that is rough," Graves said. "Luckily however, the guy set the bar really low so I felt like a damn Olympian."

"You're the best," Carmella said. "You're very romantic, and you do really sweet things. I think people would be very surprised to see exactly how sweet you are."

"This ad has been paid for by Corey Graves and is in no way endorsed by WWE," Graves said. "This was simply a publicity stunt to make you all hate me slightly less."

Otis also made an appearance on the podcast where he talked about getting recruited to WWE and his NXT days with Tucker and Mandy Rose. You can listen to the full podcast by clicking here. If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WWE's After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.