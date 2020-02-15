- Above are highlights from this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. This week's show featured Aoife Valkyrie's debut match against Amale, Dave Mastiff vs. Saxon Huxley, Joe Coffey vs. Amir Jordan, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, plus appearances by Toni Storm, The Grizzled Young Veterans, and more.

You can click here for our detailed recap of this week's NXT UK episode.

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion & Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Rich Swann turns 29 years old today while former WWE Spanish announcer and current AEW/AAA employee Hugo Savinovich turns 61.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" Pre-show on Sunday will feature Cathy Kelley, Sam Roberts and NXT Superstar Mansoor. The thirty-minute pre-show will begin at 6:30pm ET on the WWE Network, the WWE Website, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The Takeover main card will begin airing at 7pm ET on the WWE Network. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning with the pre-show.

On a related note, Triple H will go live with Cathy Kelley after "Takeover: Portland" goes off the air. This will be Cathy's final interview as she announced earlier this week that she's leaving WWE with Takeover being her final day with the company. The interview with Triple H will air live on his Facebook page and the WWE YouTube channel.