As previously reported, AEW has been posting new teasers for the leader of The Dark Order, The Exalted One.

There has been a lot of speculation that Matt Hardy will eventually be revealed to be the leader of the group. Hardy's WWE contract expires this Sunday, March 1st, and he has been dropping some AEW teases in his recent social media posts.

Hardy posted the Instagram video below, and wrote that "major changes are happening, both internally & externally," adding that the "EVOLUTION shall be swift & powerful." Towards the end of the video, Hardy's voice transforms and sounds very Dark Order-ish.

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho responded to Hardy's post, writing, "Stay home Matt... [thumbs down emoji]"

You can see Jericho's comment and Hardy's video below: