As part of Randy Orton and Edge's storyline, Matt Hardy has confronted Orton about attacking Edge last month. The past two weeks of Monday Night RAW have featured Orton brutally attacking Hardy. WWE issued a storyline health update on Hardy, stating that he returned home after being discharged from a medical facility.

As previously reported, Hardy took to Twitter and commented on the potential end of his WWE career.

"Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO," Hardy wrote. "I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I'm alive. I'm not sure what's next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn't get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed."

Wrestling Inc. reader Scott Watkins noticed a potential All Elite Wrestling easter egg in Hardy's tweet. The first letters of his post, "against every warning", are in caps and spell out AEW. There has been speculation in the past of Hardy being revealed to be the leader of the Dark Order in AEW.

Hardy also took to Twitter today to write, "The intense work begins NOW."

Hardy's contract is set to expire on Sunday, March 1st and he has reportedly yet to agree to terms on a new deal with WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Matt's WWE status. You can see the tweet below:

Scott Watkins contributed to this article.