On tonight's WWE Backstage it was announced CM Punk will return on next week's show at 11 pm ET on FS1. Punk had noted last week on Twitter he'd be back on February 11.

Punk's previous appearance was on January 21, you can check out a recap here.

Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte will also be on next week as an in-studio special guest. This will be her debut appearance for the show.

As noted, Charlotte will appear on this week's NXT to answer NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania 36 challenge.