On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, Cody Rhodes spoke with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone asked his father Dusty Rhodes. Cody talked about how he would have a hard time telling his father all the changes that have happened in wrestling.

"I always think what would happen if he just showed up. If he just showed up as a force ghost appearing in my bedroom. What the hell would I tell him about what's happened in wrestling? I wouldn't know what to tell him," Cody said. "Like well I quit and then this. I wouldn't know where to begin, but I think if he was around, even if he was still working for NXT, he'd want to come work here."

Dusty Rhodes is still synonymous with NXT with Cody allowing WWE to continue to use him name for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Edwards and Schiavone wondered if Dusty would have left NXT and joined his sons in AEW. Cody talked about how loyal of a person his father was.

"Hunter gave him that cushy, one day a week job at the Performance Center teaching promos where half the time they were watching movies and it was more like a life class which is what promo class should be. It was a pretty cushy gig that he had so I don't know if my mom would let him come work here. I think she would," Cody said. "He was really loyal, and he might have remained loyal. Who knows?"

Cody recalled a story where a posthumous storyline was used. He remembers his father telling him that he did not like that storyline which is why he does not permit anyone to use Dusty's name in a storyline. Cody has talked about before about a time when he pulled the car over because of Daniel Bryan's criticism of Dusty's WCW commentary.

"That was the great thing about him. Many years ago he saw this terrible wrestling angle where someone had passed away. They were trying to use him as part of the angle, and I remember my dad telling me, I was only 12 years old, 'please don't let anyone ever say I would have like this.' They don't know. That's why my big rule is, and it's kind of common knowledge, you can't talk about my dad," Cody said. "If you talk about my dad in a promo, angle's over brother. Hey ain't coming back. You gotta talk about me. Chris Jericho didn't totally get the hint."

Edwards and Cody agree that Dusty would have to be in AEW. They talked about their relationship with Turner and all the other legends that are in AEW.

"I think he would have to be here," Cody said. "It's Turner. I don't mean to sound negative about WWE, but it's literally the First Order showed up and Lando showed back up in his cape."

You can listen to the podcast by clicking here. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.