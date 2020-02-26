On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced Evil Uno and Grayson of the Dark Order will take on SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky at this Saturday's Revolution PPV from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Evil Uno cut a promo announcing the match, then told Christopher Daniels he will know what it feels like to be "obsolete." That word has been used often by "Broken" Matt Hardy, who has been speculated to be the group's Exalted One. Hardy's WWE contract expires on March 1.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Women's World Championship
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Cody vs. MJF
Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky