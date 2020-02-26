On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced Evil Uno and Grayson of the Dark Order will take on SCU's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky at this Saturday's Revolution PPV from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Evil Uno cut a promo announcing the match, then told Christopher Daniels he will know what it feels like to be "obsolete." That word has been used often by "Broken" Matt Hardy, who has been speculated to be the group's Exalted One. Hardy's WWE contract expires on March 1.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky