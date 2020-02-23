- Above are the top five moments from this week's AEW Dynamite (results here) from Atlanta, Georgia. The moments included: new challenges step up to AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Tag Titles against the Lucha Bros, Jeff Cobb's in-ring debut, Wardlow in a cage, Cody hitting a moonsault off the cage.

- As noted yesterday, the AEW Unrivaled action figure line is on display at this weekend's NY Toy Fair. The first series is due out in the summer, but the second was also revealed at the expo, featuring Dustin Rhodes, MJF, Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Hangman Page. Below are videos of Rhodes and MJF checking out their figures. Rhodes noted his previous figures always had his arms covered—thanks to his Goldust bodysuit—but his AEW figure is not, and he's glad his tattoos are being shown this time around.

"The tattoo detail is unbelievable, it has a picture of my daughter on the side, and now, her and I share an action figure," Rhodes said. "I've gone full circle with the 'Dustin Rhodes' coming back—on the forearm it says 'perseverance' and that lets you know of the trials and tribulations that I've gone through in my life."

- At the NY Toy Fair a number of AEW stars were present, including Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. During the expo, Omega found out he will get a second variant in the collection, which you can see in the video below.