- Above are the top 10 moment from last night's WWE RAW in Salt Lake City, Utah.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Lacey Evans will be returning to Lifetime's "Military Makeover" series for the season premiere on Friday, February 14 at 7:30am ET. Host Montel Williams and his crew, along with Evans, will gift a renovated home to Debbi Hixon, the wife of the late US Navy veteran Chris Hixon, who passed away on February 14, 2018 after sacrificing himself during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida.

Evans, a US Marine veteran, appeared on "Military Makeover" last summer to help gift a new home to Cody Patron, the Gold Star widow of a man who was killed in the line of duty back in 2011. Their original home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael in October 2018.

Below is the full press release sent to us for Evans' next appearance on the show:

Military Makeover with Montel Williams Renovates Family Home of Late Chris Hixon, Marjory Stoneman Douglas Athletic Director in Parkland, FL, and 27 Year Navy Veteran. The Military Makeover team will be renovating the family home of the late Chris Hixon, Athletic Director and Wrestling Coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School with national brand partners ABC Supply, Goodman Manufacturing and The Scotts Company. Tune in to Lifetime for the debut on February 14th at 7:30am EST. In true Military Makeover style, host Montel Williams, cast and crew, special guest WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and equally passionate national brands, give the gift of a beautifully renovated home to Debbi Hixon, wife of the late Chris Hixon. The first episode airs on February 14th at 7:30am EST, the second year anniversary of the tragic shooting at Marjory Stone Douglas High School. All aired episodes can be found at militarymakeover.tv. U.S. Navy veteran Chris Hixon, a 27-year veteran (5 active, 22 reserve) who served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield, sacrificed his life on February 14, 2018, when the Athletic Director ran into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and tried to save the lives of students by disarming an active shooter. Hixon is survived by his wife Debbi and their two sons, Thomas and Corey. Chris Hixon received Military Funeral Honors before he was laid to rest at the early age of 49. "He loved being American and serving his country, and he instilled it in his students," said Debbi. Debbi is a 29 year teacher in the Broward County School System and serves as a Magnet Coordinator. In this season, The Military Makeover team came equipped with donations from generous partnerships that the show cultivates. Brand partners provided floors (Tarkett), roofing (ABC Supply), HVAC system (Goodman Manufacturing), cleaning supplies (Scotch Brite), computers (MyComputerCareer), insulation (Dupont), new kitchen (Allied Kitchen & Bath design, Caesarstone countertops, Omega cabinetry) and furniture (City Furniture). Landscaping was managed by The Scotts Company and a smart irrigation system was installed by Rachio Inc. Other brand partners such Chick-Fil-A fed the crew and Simon Properties treated the Hixon family to a one day Simon shopping experience. Volunteers from the community and guest WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, a veteran of the U.S. Marines, stepped up to lend a hand in support of the Hixon family throughout the renovation process. The final reveal unites cast, national brand partners and volunteers, creating a literal "community celebration" of support for the change they created together. "In the nearly three decades since I retired from the Navy, I've never really taken the uniform off because standing up for those who are serving now and those who have served has been the greatest honor of my professional career." - Montel Williams, Host and Co-Executive Producer "We are so fortunate to be able to cultivate strong partnerships with national brands, non-profits, and local military communities to make each makeover better than the next. Living in South FL, this particular makeover hit close to home and we were honored with the opportunity to help this family." - Mark Alfieri, Founder and CEO of BrandStar Military Makeover with Montel®, a BrandStar Original, is America's Leading Branded Reality TV Show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-host Art Edmond, designer Jennifer Bertrand and contractor Ryan Stanley. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families. Season 21 Air Dates on Lifetime 7:30am EST Feb. 14th & Feb. 18th – Premier | Episode #1

Feb. 21 & March 26th – Episode #2

Feb. 27th & March 27th – Episode #3

Feb. 28th & Apr. 2nd – Episode #4

Mar. 5th & Apr. 3rd – Episode #5

Mar. 6th – Apr 9th - Episode #6

Mar. 12th & Apr 10th – Episode #7

Mar. 13th & Apr 16th – Episode #8

Mar. 19th & Apr 17th – Episode #9

Mar. 21st & Apr 23rd – Episode #10

- Ember Moon has been confirmed for the analyst panel on tonight's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. As noted, tonight's special guest will be Drew McIntyre. Analyst CM Punk will not be there.

Moon, who is currently out of action with an Achilles injury, took to Twitter to plug tonight's appearance and said she has a lot on her mind, and may make some people mad with what she has to say.

Moon first tweeted during last night's RAW and wrote, "Outta site outta mind...."

The WWE On FOX Twitter account responded and said they can't wait to see Moon on tonight's show. Moon responded with the warning on what she has to say.

"Can't wait to bring that hot fire.... gots a ton on my mind and might make some people mad...," she wrote back.

Moon recently revealed that she suffered the injury during a WWE 24/7 Title segment back in the fall of 2019 when Carmella had the title. She noted on the November 19 Backstage episode that doctors told her a wide range of potential return dates, and it's been reported that she could be out for at least a year.

Stay tuned for updates from tonight's Backstage episode. Below are Moon's tweets on tonight's show:

We can't wait to see you on #WWEBackstage tomorrow night. https://t.co/Kit7SImFHb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2020

Can't wait to bring that hot fire.... gots a ton on my mind and might make some people mad... https://t.co/tZsMhmiSdz — Ember M.I.A. Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) February 4, 2020