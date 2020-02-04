World will collide when Flip Gordon of Villain Enterprises attends an upcoming Beach Party being hosted by Bullet Club. Gordon will take on Club member Tama Tonga in a flip cup tournament and he talked about that when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"I actually have an invitation to this beach party. A while ago my dream was to be in Bullet Club as all my friends were in Bullet Club," revealed Gordon. "So this is kinda cool except for now it's my own game. Tama's challenging me to Flip Cup? Really?"

Gordon then talked about how he dominated at flip cup on the first cruise. He was then asked if he wins the tournament does that mean he'll join Bullet Club?

"Hopefully if I win… you never know. Money talks," replied Gordon.

"Marty [Scurll] was in Bullet Club one point. Can't we be friends with them? I don't know. But I'm also the mercenary and money talks.

"Regardless, it's gonna be so much fun. I'm so excited not only for the Bullet Club Beach Party but Supercard itself. I was just announced yesterday that I'm gonna be there for the third year in a row."

Gordon then talked a bit more about ROH's biggest event of the year Supercard of Honor, which will take place on April 4.

"It's the biggest show we put on each year and it's a testament to all of the talent that wants to be on this show. Look, KENTA's coming on for the first time in 10 years! People wanna be on this show and a lot of the ROH talent is gonna have to step up," stated Gordon.

Tama Tonga worked some shows with ROH this past summer as did some other members of the Bullet Club. Gordon was asked what it's like having them on the road with ROH.

"We actually kinda keep our distance. The Bullet Club and Villain Enterprises, we don't share the same locker room," revealed Gordon. "We're not walking by and giving each other hugs. We're respectful and say 'hi' and 'bye' when we see each other in passing, but we're not buddy buddy."

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has had a handful of matches in ROH over the last couple of years and Gordon discussed how he feels with Aldis around.

"I don't like it. He came into our house unexpected and uninvited. Me and Marty made a trip down to NWA that didn't end well for me as I lost to Nick Aldis at Hard Times," said Gordon.

"Hopefully Marty can rebound for us but it was a cool experience to be there. Being a part of Villain Enterprises has given me a lot of leverage as not only were we able to make a pitstop at NWA, but we were able to make a pitstop at Northeast Wrestling where I picked up a victory over Brian Pillman Jr. Being with Villain Enterprises and being with Marty, the boss, there's literally no limit for us so it's gonna be awesome."

Flip Gordon will battle Slex this Sunday night at ROH's Free Enterprise. For tickets and steaming information please visit ROHWrestling.com.

Gordon's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here. The full interview can be heard via the embedded audio player below: