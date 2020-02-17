Tanea Brooks, better known as Rebel in her time with Impact Wrestling, paid tribute via Instagram to her late friend Dr. Amie Harwick. Harwick was murdered this past Saturday by her ex-boyfriend.

Brooks wrote, "Amie Nicole You were a purrfect angel & now you are an angel in heaven. I'm devastated to hear about your tragic death, you won't be forgotten my beautiful, intelligent, creative friend. Love you always, Rest In Peace."

Harwick, who was also engaged to Drew Carey from 2017 to 2018, was found unresponsive underneath a third-story balcony, with injuries consistent with a fall. Harwick was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

TMZ reported that law enforcement received a call early Saturday morning of a woman screaming in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Officers were met in the street by Harwick's roommate, who said she was being assaulted inside her home.

According to TMZ, evidence suggested that there was forced entry and a struggle inside Harwick's home before she was discovered. Investigators were able to use surveillance footage in the neighborhood to determine a suspect.

Detectives learned Harwick had recently expressed concerns about an ex-boyfriend, who she once had a restraining order against. Cops say the restraining order ended just two weeks ago and Harwick had recently seen the ex.

Police arrested the ex, Gareth Pursehouse, Saturday afternoon and booked him for murder.

Harwick was a licensed marriage and family therapist in Hollywood. She published 'The New Sex Bible for Women' in 2014.

Brooks has been working behind the scenes for All Elite Wrestling. She started back in August with the company doing hair and makeup for Dynamite.

You can see Brooks' post below:



