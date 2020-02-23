- Above, WWE posted the latest WWE Top 10 featuring fun Superstar - fan interactions. The group included Bret Hart giving fans his shades, Natalya handing out her cat ears, and Angel Garza getting a kiss on the cheek.

- WWE wrote an article on Tyson Fury's seventh round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder last night in Las Vegas. It was reported last month WWE was looking to bring Fury back (possibly at WrestleMania), if he won the fight.

Tyson Fury remains unbeaten — be in it in a boxing ring or in sports-entertainment. The Lineal Heavyweight Champion knocked off undefeated WBC Champion Deontay Wilder on Saturday in Las Vegas, improving to 30-0-1 with a seventh-round TKO. Carried in on a throne in a befitting entrance, The Gypsy King emerged victorious from the rematch after a split draw in their first fight in 2018. Fury won in his first WWE competition this past October, defeating Braun Strowman via Count-out after a massive right cross at Crown Jewel. The two forged a temporary union the next week to lay waste to The B-Team on SmackDown. WWE Superstars congratulated Fury after Saturday's win, including Strowman.

- Yesterday WWE announced Charlotte and Bianca Belair will meet in the ring on this Wednesday's NXT. Charlotte had since commented, "NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday. @WWENXT"

Bianca Belair replied last night, letting Charlotte know to tag her next time, "If it ain't directed it ain't respected. @ me next time. Wednesday it's on sight."