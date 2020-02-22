Matt Riddle has made headlines recently for getting into it with Brock Lesnar and Lesnar then confronting him in person. But The Beast isn't the only one that Riddle has talked smack about as he did the same with Goldberg.

Riddle criticized Goldberg for his match with The Undertaker at Super Showdown and also mocked Goldberg for causing himself to bleed before matches. For the most part, Goldberg has avoided responding to Riddle but he finally spoke freely about The Original Bro on the Total Slam podcast.

"Riddle is like a booger stuck in your nose; he is annoying and won't go away," stated Goldberg. "He has no influence on Goldberg's life. Period. End of story. It's the wrestling business and sometimes when you're out in public you may run into a former foe and you can never know how the situation will turn out. It is what it is, and we don't see eye to eye."

Another person who Goldberg doesn't see eye to eye with is Dolph Ziggler and they had a match at SummerSlam. However, just weeks after that the two then had a scripted altercation in Las Vegas that perhaps teased another match.

Goldberg talked about that confrontation and the possibility of another match with Ziggler.

"I don't have a problem with Mr. Ziggler. It only took me a minute-and-a-half to take care of him last time, so I don't think he even thinks he can beat me," stated Goldberg. "So, I don't know what he wants."

