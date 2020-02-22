On this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix.

Meanwhile, the Young Bucks won the Tag Team Battle Royal that same night to earn a tag title shot at AEW Revolution on February 29 in Chicago, and will now face their Elite stablemates. This despite Page—who wasn't happy with Matt and Nick being in the match—giving other teams "tips" on how to toss them out of the ring.

At today's NY Toy Fair (where the AEW Unrivaled action figure line was displayed), Page got to check out his own figure for the first time. Page will be included in the second series, which also features Pentagon Jr., Fenix, Dustin Rhodes, and MJF.

In the video below, Page taunted the Young Bucks when he told the camera to check out his new action figure. As the camera panned down, Page's figure stood in the ring with both Matt and Nick Jackson down on the mat.

AEW's tweet cut the video off a bit short, but when the camera panned back up to Page he looked at it as said, "whoop both their asses."