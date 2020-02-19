Last week, AEW World Champion Chris Jericho brought in his hired gun, Jeff Cobb, to face Jon Moxley on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Cobb made his debut last week, beating up Moxley to close out the show.

This week, Cobb wrestled in AEW for the first time, losing to Moxley. Cobb went for a second rope suplex, but Moxley held on to Cobb as they landed for the pinfall victory. As noted, Cobb is currently a free agent and agreed only to a program with Moxley at this point.

Moxley will face AEW World Champion Chris Jericho at Revolution on February 29 in Chicago.

You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:

RT if you're hyped for MOX TIME @JonMoxley #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DgwBrjrv9m — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020





















How much more of this can @JonMoxley take? ?? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ghnKb6MQBA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 20, 2020



