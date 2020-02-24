Joey Janela's ex, Penelope Ford, is now with Kip Sabian which has created somewhat of a love triangle. A recent clip of a kiss between Janela, Sabian and Ford went viral and Janela talked about it when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"It was my idea, of course," Janela said before it was pointed out that he's usually violent but showed off his softer side.

"I'm like a Sour Patch Kid. At first, I'm sour and then I'm sweet. At least, that's what they say in the commercials."

Being in a storyline with your ex and her new boyfriend can't be the most comfortable thing in the world. Janela discussed if there is any awkwardness involved with the storyline.

"Not really at all. I've been in the wrestling business for 15 years now so nothing's really weird or uncomfortable. I've seen it all and heard it all. I'm trying to find my footing and they are as well. Who knows how all of this will turn out after this is all said and done," Janela said before being asked if he's surprised at the chemistry between he and Sabian.

"I'm not surprised because we're like polar opposites. He's like the corny version of my gimmick. I always have doubts about everything going in but it seems to have worked so far."

AEW has maintained its lead in ratings over NXT in 2020 and it appears that they've found their groove. Janela discussed the momentum that AEW has at the moment.

"You can just tell on the internet how people are talking about the product and how everything's meshing now and is less of a clusterf**k than it was before on TV," said Janela. "I think everything's just flowing now. I guess once you start hitting home runs you keep hitting home runs."

He also put over the recent Falls Count Anywhere match with Sabian that will air this Tuesday and how brutal it was. He also wondered if AEW will even air it because the last part of the match was pretty bad.

Janela was then asked if he would have preferred his match with Sabian to be on the AEW Revolution PPV and not on AEW Dark.

"Of course. Of course. That's what we thought it was going to be but it is what it is," stated Janela. "They wanted to do a match on TV and a match on Dark. There's so much stuff on the PPV but I would have done a few things differently, not necessarily politic for my match to be on a PPV. But on a PPV you're a little more lenient – no commercials and more time to tell your story – but I have no issue with the direction it's gone."

After Janela's feud with Sabian wraps up, his guess is as good as anyone's as to what AEW has in store for him next.

"I don't know where we're going. I live week by week with what I'm doing. It's never really been like that for me as I've always had control on the indies and I knew what direction I was going," said Janela. "Working TV is hard, it's stressful, especially the last few months. It's not that I don't grasp the TV formula but it's hard when you're on the indies and you walk to the beat of your own drum. The last couple of years, no one could tell me anything as there were no restrictions. Promoters would say, 'Alright, do what you do. Go out there.'

"Now I'm restricted but that's what it is. I'm excited to see where I go and who knows where this will lead? It's already gotten me laid more, so that's good. Maybe I'm living the rock star life a little bit too much?"

Joey Janela takes on Kip Sabian (w/ Penelope Ford) in a Falls Count Anywhere match this Tuesday night on AEW Dark.