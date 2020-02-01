- Naomi is now an official member of the WWE SmackDown roster. This week's Super SmackDown episode saw Naomi return to the blue brand to confront SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, just days after she finally made her return to action during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match this past Sunday.

Naomi was added back to the official SmackDown roster shortly before SmackDown hit the air this week. She had been on the RAW roster before going on a hiatus last fall, but it was believed that she would return to the SmackDown roster as The Usos were also sent to the blue brand when they returned earlier this month. Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso and WWE puts efforts into keeping the real-life couples on the same rosters these days.

Above is video from tonight's segment with Naomi and Bayley, setting up another angle or possible match between the two on next week's SmackDown from Bayley's hometown of San Jose, California.

- Ronda Rousey turns 33 years old today. The former RAW Women's Champion is still listed on the WWE Alumni roster and there's been no real solid word on when she will be back in the ring for WWE.

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves, who interviewed Rousey for WWE's "After The Bell" podcast this week, noted during Friday's blue brand commentary that if he were a betting man, he'd bet on seeing Rousey in WWE again soon.

You can click here and click here for highlights from the podcast appearance. It was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter this week that the latest word on Rousey is that she will not be wrestling a match at WrestleMania 36.

- This week's WWE Super SmackDown episode saw Roman Reigns and The Usos defeat King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a "Loser Eats Dog Food" main event. After the match, The Bloodline chained Corbin up to the ring post and covered him in dog food, which had been on display throughout the show. The Usos and Reigns then posed for a photo while Corbin was covered in the dog food, giving the camera big smiles and thumbs up.

As seen below, Corbin tweeted the ringside photos of the winners, and included a YouTube link to the "Better Days" single by Citizen King. Also below are clips from the match and post-match angle: