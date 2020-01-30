Ronda Rousey has been away from WWE since losing the RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 last year. She appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast this week and discussed missing performing in front of live crowds.

"Oh my god. I miss live shows so much. I really do like I wish I could show up randomly at live shows. I wish that could just make sense. I know it doesn't really, but that's what I miss the most because I would never do hair and makeup on those days," Rousey said. "We would just hang out in the locker room until we had to go out there and do it. I don't know. I love the comradery, like the kind of laid back feeling of live show days, and then just jump in the car afterwards and go to the next town and definitely not being able to find food and just eat beef jerky all night. I love that."

Corey joked that while you can't schedule her, she "may just show up and crash the show."

Rousey replied, "You think so? I would love to. I'd love crashing them and be a little Easter egg surprise. You don't know if I'm gonna show up or not."

The big question on the mind of fans is when Rousey will make her return to WWE. There have been previous reports about Rousey's return, with Stephanie McMahon recently hinting that it will happen at some point though perhaps not at WrestleMania 36. Triple H has also said that Rousey has been pitching ideas on her WWE return. Graves asked her when she will be making her return.

"Probably whenever the hell I feel like it," Rousey said. "If they just let me show up at live events, probably very soon."

Graves talked with Rousey about her life away from wrestling, and he also spoke with Santino Marella and MVP. You can listen to the full podcast by clicking here. If you use any quotes in this article, please credit WWE's After The Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.