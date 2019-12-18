It looks like Ronda Rousey will be returning to WWE soon.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with Ben Wignall of GiveMeSport earlier today and confirmed the return.

"Ronda [Rousey] will definitely be back, that is the plan - but, as of now, I'm not sure where and when," Stephanie said in the interview that will be released later.

Rousey has been away from WWE since losing the RAW Women's Title to Becky Lynch in the WrestleMania 35 main event, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Rousey took time off as she and husband Travis Browne wanted to expand their family, which has been covered on Total Divas, but she recently gave an update on the family planning and it sounds like they're still trying to get pregnant. You can read that interview at this link.

Rousey also stated on the Total Divas season finale that she was in "no rush" to return, and that she needed to "figure out a different way" of balancing WWE and family. You can read that article by clicking here.

There's no word yet on when Rousey will be back, but she has been rumored to be back in time for WrestleMania 36 Season. A Rousey vs. Lynch singles match at WrestleMania has also been rumored, but not confirmed. As noted back in October at this link, Triple H revealed that Rousey had been pitching ideas for her return.

Stay tuned for updates on Rousey's status.