There are many good things about social media when you are a public figure highlighted by being able to better connect with your fans. But one of the perils of these platforms is the unfiltered negativity that gets thrown your way.

Naomi has dealt with the good and bad of social media including racism. She talked more about it during an interview with Women's Wrestling Weekly.

"That's something on the regular that we deal with all the time, every day. It's crazy the type of negativity I get," revealed Naomi. "One of things that bothered me is that people feel like they can say whatever they want, be as disrespectful as they want; and talent has no right or room to respond back or should just be quiet or take the higher road. I feel like you can state your opinion and still take the high road. You can still check people without being disrespectful."

Naomi was missing from WWE programming for six months before returning at the Royal Rumble. She revealed doubts she had about never returning to WWE at all before getting a phone call.

"Honestly, like, I find out more from the internet than I probably do through work sometimes," Naomi said of her impending return. "But it was a surprise for me too. When I finally did get the call that I was coming back here I was like, 'Whew. It's glow time! Let's get it!'"

Naomi had a standout performance as she lasted 22 minutes and was one of the final five girls in the Royal Rumble. She discussed the nervous energy she had beforehand.

"Oh man, it was such a relief because I am my own worst critic and I get in my head a lot because I am so passionate. This is my art... I was scared. The worst thing is being gone that long and coming back to no one caring, or to no reaction, or you know I just didn't know what to expect. By the time I did come out I was just like man I just hope they with me and I hope that I deliver and perform like everything goes well," stated Naomi.

"So just the pressure from all of that had me really worked up, but it was like a good worked up. I had so much adrenaline. I was so excited just to be back out there and hear the audience like you don't get that feeling anywhere else. Like there's nothing else like it in any other job in the world."

Naomi is now over 10 years into her pro wrestling career and she was asked what else she wants to do in the ring.

"Just to continue to grow and improve and just have one real good angle with someone before my career is done. I feel like I've never had that," admitted Naomi. "I've been a champ but with my title reign I didn't get to perform as much. I didn't get a solid angle with anyone... I'm just exploring and I want to continue to grow and I want to continue to not limit myself and just have a really good story."