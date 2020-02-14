On this week's episode of WWE 205 Live, Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis (who are going as Team ABSolute) officially debut as a tag team group. They faced off against The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in the main event.

Last month, it was reported that Kanellis and Nese were teaming together during NXT live events. In one of their live matches (in Citrus Springs, Florida), they defeated Shane Thorne and Daniel Vidot. At the time, management was not sure when Nese and Kanellis were going to make their TV debut as a group. It wasn't until two weeks ago, that WWE decided to move forward with these two Superstars.

They won their first televised match tonight after Nese pinned Daivari.