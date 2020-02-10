IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi each retained their titles over the weekend at NJPW New Beginning in Osaka.

As per tradition at NJPW's Anniversary Event, the Heavyweight and Jr. Heavyweight Champions face each other in a non-title match. After defeating KENTA, Naito called his stablemate to the ring and challenged him to a match. Takahashi agreed, making this the first time the two will meet in singles competition.

Earlier today, NJPW held a press conference to officially announce the upcoming match on March 3 at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo. The two wrestlers have teased making it some kind of Title vs. Title Match, but according to NJPW's website it is still a non-title bout.

In related news, Naito was badly busted open on his forehead after hitting an exposed turnbuckle near the end of his match with KENTA. Naito noted he needed five stitches to close up the wound.

"I went straight to the hospital yesterday, in my ring gear, and got five stitches," Naito confirmed. "This scar is a reminder of how KENTA brought it to me. It's a good kind of pain. Gotta say though, my head hurts right now."

Check out the full report from today's wild press conference, as Tetsuya Naito vs Hiromu Takahashi was made official for March 3, and Hiromu made a bold suggestion! https://t.co/BbcZ9gjT6Q#njpw #nj48th pic.twitter.com/bI0ykuRz8b — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 10, 2020