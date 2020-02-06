NJPW has announced its full lineup for Lion's Break Project 3.

Already announced for the event was, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Ren Narita, El Desperado, and Zack Sabre Jr.

The names announced today were Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Shingo Takagi, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Jado, Gedo, Amazing Red, TJP, Misterioso, Logan Riegel, and Sterling Riegel.

Lion's Break Project 3 will take place at WrestleCon on April 2 in Tampa, Florida. Tickets range from $50 to $120 and are available by clicking here.