After over 30 years in the pro wrestling business, PCO finally achieved his dream late last year and won a World Championship. He is the current ROH champion as the promotion enters its biggest event of the year with Supercard in April.

PCO was asked if it's hit him that he's the current face of ROH approaching Supercard when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"Yeah it hits me but I don't think about it that much. I'm just going through the motions and making the best of what I can control," said PCO. "I'm trying to have the best match every time I step in the ring. I try to impress the crowd by doing things they probably haven't seen. I have a unique and particular style that's very dangerous and scary. It's just a totally another style."

At last year's Supercard, PCO made a grand entrance complete with an electric chair and he recalled that experience.

"Last year was awesome at MSG with the electric chair. It was super spectacular and probably the most successful entrance in ROH history," PCO said before being asked if his entrance this year will top last year's.

"We're getting into that stretch. I think after the 18th Anniversary show in Las Vegas, I think we're gonna be heading towards that [Supercard] weekend. I'll know more about what would be possible to do and how much money will be allowed for that production. But I'm hoping for something very big and super spectacular – something you've never seen before. Me and Destro have ideas for an entrance that will be extraordinary and never seen or done before. It would be totally out of the box and crazy."

ROH has a partnership with New Japan so it's not out of the possibility that PCO could work in Japan. He was asked if we could see him defend the ROH title in New Japan.

"Maybe. I know I was booked for [World] Tag League and I was supposed to make my debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling. But Brody King injured his knee and tore his ACL, so he was out for 2-3 months," said PCO. "It was a very quick recovery with stem cells at it used to be 6-7 months. But I missed that tournament so it will be interesting to see how things turn out. But my main focus is ROH right now and what's going on in North America."

He added that with Marty Scurll in his new position of power than maybe the Australia trip will happen.

"It was not possible last year but [Sinclair] invested money in the production and the wrestlers. The budget may be tripled or quadrupled from last year," revealed PCO.

ROH World Champion PCO will defend his title against Dragon Lee at ROH Bound By Honor on Friday February 28th. PCO's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily.