All Elite Wrestling EVP, Cody, took ten lashes with a leather belt from MJF this week on AEW Dynamite.

This was one of the three stipulations set in place by MJF which will ensure Cody receives a match with his protege. The other two stipulations are that Cody can't touch MJF until AEW's next PPV, and Cody has to face Wardlow in a Steel Cage match on February 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. If completed he will face MJF at AEW Revolution on February 29 in at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

In the AEW Instagram update below, you can see the aftermath of 9 lashes from MJF and one brutal blow which was delivered by Wardlow.