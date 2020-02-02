ROH star PJ Black spoke with Wrestling Epicenter about why ROH was the right company to sign a multi-year deal with, if Marty Scurll re-signing played a factor, and ROH going through a transition in 2019.

Reported last month, Black re-signed with Ring of Honor for a multi-year deal, feeling like ROH offered everything he wanted.

"There was a few factors involved," Black began. "For the first time in my life, I think, I made a pros and cons list. I had some other offers on the table, but ROH just gave me everything I wanted—a really good deal with a really good schedule. I also saw that guys like Marty [Scurll], The Briscoes, Bandido, and Flip [Gordon] and all these big names re-signed. So, I feel like it is going to be a big, big, big year for Ring of Honor!"

With Scurll signing back on with the company, Black was asked if he specifically played a role in his decision to re-up with ROH. Black noted he wasn't aware of Scurll's status until after he made his own decision.

"That didn't play a factor," Black confirmed. "I didn't know he had it until after the fact. I knew from talking to him a while ago that is what he really wanted, but I didn't know that he was going to get it. I'm very happy for him. I've known him for a long time. He was a good student. [Laughs] I lived in England for a while. I was there for Mark Haskins' first, first day of training. So, I'm happy for [Scurll]. I think it is fantastic."

With top talent like Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page leaving in 2019 for All Elite Wrestling, ROH's roster had to go through yet another transition as it looked to get fans excited about the product again. Black confirmed it was tough for ROH, but also believed there is so much wrestling out there that fans may not always catch the good things ROH is doing.

"I mean, it was tough," Black admitted. "We lost a couple of names, but we also gained some names. There is so much wrestling on TV right now that I feel people are—I don't want to say 'sleeping on' Ring of Honor, but there have been a couple of shows we have done this year that have been really fantastic. It just makes me feel like a fan again! So, I really think I made the right decision. It is going to take us a little while to rebuild everything again, but I think everything is in place. It is the fans that are really going to win this year!"

