Looking to hold onto a variety of talent in 2020, Ring of Honor has secured another star. According to PWInsider, the company has signed PJ Black to a new multi-year deal.

Black made his ROH debut in 2018 during the Survival of the Fittest tournament. A founding member of the NEXUS stable in WWE, the man formerly known as Justin Gabriel signed with ROH the following February despite being offered a deal to return to NXT. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. last June, Black discussed choosing ROH over NXT.

"I had an opportunity to go back to NXT," Black told us. "It was the same money for 200 shows more, so really that was a no-brainer for me. I have creative freedom and freedom outside because I do a lot of things outside of wrestling that they let me do whenever. And with creative freedom in wrestling – just to be yourself [is important]."

Black is currently a member of the Lifeblood stable. The former WWE Tag Team Champion's existing contract was set to expire soon before the new deal was made.

As noted, this is one of several re-signings for ROH. The company recently came to terms with Bandido, Josh Woods and Marty Scurll, among others.