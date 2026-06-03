Bully Ray Wants Oba Femi To Win King Of The Ring But Turn Down WWE World Title Shot

Bully Ray has outlined what he believes Oba Femi's journey toward another match with Brock Lesnar in WWE should look like.

Femi began his King of the Ring tournament this past week on "WWE Raw," where he got an impressive win over Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Penta just a day after he was demolished by Brock Lesnar. Ray, who has been a huge supporter of Femi, wants to see him win everything in his path.

"I will tell you this, I am so behind Oba Femi. I so think that they need to capitalize on this more than they've ever capitalized on anybody else. I want to see them roll the dice. I want to see them gamble. I want to see Oba win King of the Ring. I want to see him standing there getting crowned in his coronation or whatever the hell they do these days, and I want Brock Lesnar to come out and absolutely destroy him after his win and give him 10 F5s. And then I want to see Oba Femi get back to his feet," he said on "Busted Open."

Ray wants to see Femi choose Lesnar as his opponent after winning the King of the Ring rather than a world title shot, due to their incredible personal rivalry.

"I want Oba Femi to be so enraged by what Brock Lesnar did that it makes him put the championship shot on the back burner. I'm not saying this is going to happen, I'm just telling a story that I would love to see play out. I would love Pearce to go to Femi and go, 'All right, you got a shot at the championship,' and Oba say, 'Mr. Pearce, I don't want that shot at SummerSlam. I want Brock Lesnar.'"

He believes Lesnar will likely interfere and cost Femi his match in the King of the Ring semifinals, arguing that a bout between Femi and Bron Breakker is highly marketable and would be the perfect match for Lesnar to disrupt.