Rey Mysterio has been with WWE on and off for over 20 years. During that time, his son Dominic has made a few appearances, including a SummerSlam ladder match where, in storyline, Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero fought for custody of him.

Dominic is all grown up now and that was on full display during Mysterio's recent feud against Brock Lesnar where the two teamed up against the WWE Champion. Mysterio had a sit-down interview with BT Sport on discussed how Dominic came to him about his future while also joking about how big his son is compared to his him.

"At one point, I do remember saying, 'my outfits are gonna be intact. I'm gonna store them, and eventually if my son wants to wrestle, they're gonna be here waiting for him.' I never thought he'd come out 6'2" 215 lbs. I'm still doubting my wife and just want to make sure I'm the real father," Mysterio joked.

"He's got an idea of his own, and he didn't ask to be a part of this world until he was 19. He grew up around it. We did several storylines with him and Eddie, of course. I think that always stayed with him. Once he figured out what he wanted to do and he asked, 'dad, can you train me? I wanna see if I can make it in this business,' I was like wow. I never forced it upon him. I never pressured him. It was something came natural and organic. I think that's why he's a different type of breed, but he has something special to give. I feel it. As a father, I have that instinct that he's gonna be something special."

Mysterio also talked about a conversation he had with William Regal at Survivor Series. While Regal and Dominic got a chance to talk, the main point of conversation was the combination of styles that is on display in today's wrestling where lucha libre, British and Japanese styles of wrestling have all mixed together.

"It's funny because I was talking to Regal in November at Survivor Series, and my son Dominic was there. He was guiding Dominic with some tips just helping him out with what to look forward to.

"We were talking the clash of styles. It's exciting when you have something that's getting ready to blow up, but you just don't know what direction it's going. It's a universal trend. If you see outside, if you go to wrestling events, you're gonna see the new breed, the new style of wrestling that fans are falling in love with," Mysterio said. "I compare it to the early-to-mid '90s when I was breaking through and having opportunities to be part of ECW and WCW. I'm pretty sure a lot of guys were going, 'what is this man? This is way too fast. You gotta slow down.' I think now, the new generation, they're just unbelievable. Hard for me to catch up."

Mysterio has given sporadic updates on Dominic's training, and he was asked about his future training with Dominic. He was not definitive about anything, but he talked about how he was open to helping his son full time after he retires.

"I never really put thought into it, but it's definitely something that I would enjoy doing.

"I'm probably the hardest on my own son because I told him, straight up, 'I'll be the first one to let you know, if you're not ready, you're not ready, and we're not gonna push this. We're not gonna force it. We're not gonna rush it. Everything has to come in time.' He's surprised me, of course, very much from day one," Mysterio said. "Up until now he keeps surprising me. He keeps doing things that I had never done in the ring, and when I see his height and his weight, I'm thinking oh my god there's something special here. If after I hang up the mask, I probably wouldn't mind being around and helping out my own son and the future."

