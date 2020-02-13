WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN while at the WrestleMania 37 press conference in Inglewood earlier this week, and indicated it's just a matter of time before Ronda Rousey returns to WWE.

Rousey has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event last April, which saw her drop the RAW Women's Title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair. Rousey has been trying to expand her family with husband Travis Browne, but still wasn't expecting a child at the time of the last update she gave. Stephanie said Rousey is very excited about coming back to WWE.

"In all seriousness, I hope so," McMahon said of a Rousey return. "I know that she's very excited about coming back. I think she has some things in her personal life that she wants to do. When the time is right, she'll be back. I have no doubt about that."

Rousey has expressed interest in working a lighter schedule, one that wouldn't be full-time or every-week even. Stephanie also commented on Rousey possibly returning next year when WrestleMania is in her hometown of Los Angeles.

"I sincerely hope we have Ronda Rousey back for WrestleMania here at SoFi, only I don't want to be the one facing her in the ring," Stephanie said. "I don't know. It didn't work out so well for me last time. I think I'll let her do her own thing."

It was recently reported that Rousey likely would not wrestle at WrestleMania 36 this April. During a recent vlog, Rousey said that she definitely wants to return to WWE, but does not know when.