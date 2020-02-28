The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at WWE Super ShowDown where he won the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match. He is also slated for an appearance on the post-Elimination Chamber episode of RAW as well.
The Undertaker also made a surprise appearance on a Twitch stream. Dr. DisRespect is a popular Twitch streamer that has worked with WWE in the past.
While streaming Overwatch, DisRespect's stream was interrupted by The Undertaker. Dr. DisRespect is shown walking in front of a green screen showing an arena with the Undertaker's iconic purple and black tone. The Undertaker sent a message to the streamer before the stream went back to the Overwatch stream.
The Undertaker said, "I have no patience for the two-time. WWE is my domain, my yard. Your transgressions will be punished. Dr Disrespect, you will rest in peace."
WWE posted the clip on Twitter:
You can't hide, @drdisrespect. ??https://t.co/osexRBE4Jm #ad pic.twitter.com/awmgixPy3p— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2020
Dr. Disrespect posted this response:
This ain't over @WWE #ad pic.twitter.com/nH11bn30gU— Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) February 28, 2020
Shane Hahn contributed to this article.