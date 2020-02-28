The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at WWE Super ShowDown where he won the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match. He is also slated for an appearance on the post-Elimination Chamber episode of RAW as well.

The Undertaker also made a surprise appearance on a Twitch stream. Dr. DisRespect is a popular Twitch streamer that has worked with WWE in the past.

While streaming Overwatch, DisRespect's stream was interrupted by The Undertaker. Dr. DisRespect is shown walking in front of a green screen showing an arena with the Undertaker's iconic purple and black tone. The Undertaker sent a message to the streamer before the stream went back to the Overwatch stream.

The Undertaker said, "I have no patience for the two-time. WWE is my domain, my yard. Your transgressions will be punished. Dr Disrespect, you will rest in peace."

WWE posted the clip on Twitter:

Dr. Disrespect posted this response:

Shane Hahn contributed to this article.