Trevor Murdoch was a three-time tag team champion alongside Lance Cade in WWE. Since leaving in 2008 he's worked on the indies and is currently signed to NWA.

Murdoch joined Prime Time with Sean Mooney where he talked about his creative frustrations in WWE and also retold the story of he and Cade talking with Vince McMahon in catering.

"There were four or five times we weren't being put on TV and we didn't know why, and we went to Vince one time. We were off TV for four or five weeks and we were writing ideas for us and giving them to the writers – the people who should be writing the ideas – people getting paid to write ideas. We were doing it for ourselves, and they weren't getting anywhere," said Murdoch.

"So, we tracked down Vince, we saw him in catering – the one time he was by himself – and we sat right next to him. We said, 'Vince, you're not putting us on TV. We want to know why.' And he goes, he looked at Lance, he goes, 'I hate your fake black hair.' And he looked at me and he goes, 'I hate your pasty white skin.' We said, 'okay' and we got up.

"The next day I was tan, my partner was blonde. I'll be damned if we weren't on TV that next week. And I'm like, wow, why couldn't it have just happened three or four weeks ago? Saved us, everybody, time, money; and that was like the beginning of my disdain with the business."

Murdoch couldn't believe that his career was halted because no one in WWE creative told him or Cade about the physical changes they should make.

"It really bothered me like, wow, all that hard work and one lazy asshole putting a hold on it. You know, cause that's, to me, that's all it was, laziness. You're paying me, you're putting me on your TV. You're telling me you ain't got enough time and energy to give me a two-minute phone call and tell me to change something so it works better for you? And it really started leading me down my path of maybe this business isn't made for me. Maybe I was born in the wrong time frame. Maybe I'm the round peg in the square hole. And it slowly started just making me have disdain for the pro wrestling business," revealed Murdoch.

After briefly retiring in 2018, Murdoch came out of retirement a year later to join NWA. He was asked about talent getting opportunities there without backstage politics getting in the way.

"The only way, one of the main reasons the company is going to survive is if the company goes along with what the people are wanting. And what I mean by that is if the fans are getting fired up behind a Ricky Starks, there's no political bullsh*t in the back man. Well, they're getting behind Ricky, we're going with Ricky," stated Murdoch. "Getting behind Eli, we're going with Eli. They're getting behind Ken; we're going with Ken. They're getting by Nick Aldis, we'll go with Nick Aldis.

"It's the place that a worker wants to come because if you're going out and you're producing, you're putting good matches out, you've got the people behind you in whatever form you need – heel or baby face – and you're doing your job, you're going to get rewarded. You're going to start getting more. You're going to be start being put in more high-pressure situations. That's how the wrestling business should be, and at one time was like that."