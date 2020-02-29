Friday's episode of SmackDown, featuring the return of John Cena, drew an average of 2.717 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.736 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 2.697 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was for #1 for the night.

If the number holds up, it would be up from last Friday's SmackDown episode, which drew an average of 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This would also be the best viewership for SmackDown in 2020, and the third biggest since its move to FOX. The FOX premiere back in October drew 3.888 million viewers and the following week brought in 2.877 million viewers.

SmackDown was #8 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline. Hawaii Five-O topped the night at 6.800 million viewers.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 2.538 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 Episode: 2.464 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 2.484 million viewers with a 0.7 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode